City council approves timeline for public notification of sewage discharge into Hamilton Harbour

Hamilton city council has approved a motion asking staff to establish timelines for public notification anytime there is a discharge of untreated or partially treated sewage into Hamilton Harbour.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark’s motion calls for notification with 24 hours this year.

By next year, he’s calling for notification within two hours, adding that it will allow recreational users, including boaters and swimmers, to take precautions.

General manager of public works Dan McKinnon agrees it’s “the right thing to do,” adding that he’ll report back on the complexities and any cost implications.

Last year, Clark’s motion says, the city dumped partially treated sewage into the harbour 17 times from its wastewater treatment plants over a total of almost 160 hours.