Advocates demand more safety measures after woman fatally struck by garbage truck

Following the death of a 79-year-old woman Tuesday morning in Montreal, street safety advocates are demanding city officials take greater steps in ensuring safety — especially when it comes to heavy trucks.

“What should have been done years ago is to require trucks operating in the city of Montreal to have appropriate visibility and mirrors, things like that,” said Alain Deschamps, a spokesperson with Ghost Bike Montreal.

He said that rear-view cameras could also help cut down on incidents on the island of Montreal.

After an elderly woman died in a truck accident along Avenue du Parc Tuesday morning, some safety advocates are calling for added safety measures like side rails and backup cameras.

According to Deschamps, 18 pedestrians and cyclists died in car accidents in 2018. More than a third of those accidents were caused by heavy trucks, which account for only about three per cent of traffic on the Island of Montreal.

“It’s disproportionate,” Deschamps said.

Side rail installed on a snow removal truck owned by the city of Westmount. According to Montreal city officials all trucks owned by the city have them, contractors aren't required to fit them on their trucks yet. That's slated to change in the spring.

Jeannette Holman-Price is one of the most vocal proponents of heavy truck safety. Her daughter was killed 13 years ago in a snow truck accident in Westmount.

The loss of her daughter led her on a crusade to make it a requirement for jurisdictions to install side rails on heavy trucks.

In Montreal, city-owned vehicles have been fitted with side rails, but contractors aren’t required to have them.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said new rules should be implemented by the spring but Holman-Price told Global News she’s tired of waiting.

“Westmount’s done it,” she said. “Montreal are dragging their heels.”