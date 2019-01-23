Quebec launches audit into contract management at English Montreal School Board

The Quebec government is launching a second investigation into the English Montreal School Board (EMSB).

The province’s Treasury Board announced on Wednesday it will begin an audit into the contract management process at Quebec’s largest English language school board. It will specifically look into how the EMSB awards contracts and if it complies with the law.

“The Government of Quebec has committed to a rigorous management in all things,” said Treasury Board president Christian Dubé in a statement. “There needs to be proof of transparency and honesty and, on behalf of the people it serves, ensure administrative integrity.”

The move comes exactly one week after Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced a sweeping investigation into allegations of mismanagement at the school board.

Among them include allegations of serious ethical violations and contracts being handed out without the proper tendering process.

“This audit will be done in consultation with the survey announced last week by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, on the administration and governance of the English Montreal School Board,” the government said in a statement.

The EMSB said last week it has “absolutely nothing to hide” and that it will fully co-operate with the province’s investigation.

