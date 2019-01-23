Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment over parking spot dispute

Alec Baldwin has pleaded guilty to harassing a man during a dispute over a parking spot last fall.

The 60-year-old actor appeared in a New York City courtroom Wednesday.

He agreed to complete a one-day anger management class to resolve the criminal case.

The charge is a violation, the lowest level of offense. If he completes the class, the case record will be sealed.

Baldwin was accused of trying to punch another driver during a Nov. 2 argument over a parking spot in front of his Manhattan apartment building.

The former 30 Rock star’s lawyer had said Baldwin would be vindicated by video evidence.

Baldwin only spoke a few words during the court hearing, mostly answering short questions from the judge. He wouldn’t comment afterward.

He last appeared in court for this incident on Nov. 26 for an arraignment hearing.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” a post on his foundation’s Twitter account said after the incident. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

Baldwin won an Emmy Award in 2017 for his scathing impressions of Trump. He is also known for portraying network executive Jack Donaghy in NBC’s 30 Rock sitcom.

Baldwin has a history of losing his temper. In 2014, he was given a summons for disorderly conduct after an argument with police when he was stopped for riding his bike down a one-way street in New York. It was not clear what followed the summons notice.

In 2011, he was thrown off an American Airlines flight after refusing to stop playing a game on his phone before takeoff.

A year later, Baldwin denied punching a photographer who was trying to take photos of him with his then-fiancee, yoga teacher Hilaria Thomas. Baldwin and Thomas married in 2012 and have four children.

—With files from Reuters