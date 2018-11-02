Alec Baldwin arrested in New York after alleged fight over parking spot: police

Actor Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone over a parking dispute in New York.

Police say the actor was taken into custody Friday afternoon just before 2 p.m. in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to the arrest.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Baldwin’s arrest Friday, telling reporters: “I wish him luck.”

Bladwin, who often plays Trump on the show Saturday Night Live, has long earned the fury of the president.

This is not the first time the actor has been in trouble with law enforcement.

In 2014, he was handcuffed by police in Manhattan after bicycling the wrong way on a one-way road. He was charged with violating bicycling rules.

One year before that, Baldwin pushed a New York Post reporter into a parked car.

