Alec Baldwin mulls 2020 presidential run: ‘If I ran, I would win’

In an appearance on the Howard Stern radio show Monday, Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin hypothesized a presidential run in the upcoming 2020 election.

While it wasn’t clear whether or not Baldwin was making a joke, he seemed pretty genuine when talking to Stern. For the most part, it was a hypothetical discussion.

Baldwin told Stern that if he ran for U.S. president in 2020, he would “one-thousand per cent” beat Trump.

“If I ran, I would win,” he said confidently. “I would absolutely win.”

“So then why don’t you run?” exclaimed co-host Robin Quivers.

“Where are you then?” added Stern, who then mocked Baldwin’s game-show hosting duties. “You’re busy with Match Game!”

Baldwin added that his campaign would be “the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.”

“The only reason I say that is because I’d love to run for that kind of position to have things just be very common sense,” he continued. “There’s so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious.”



WATCH BELOW: Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on ‘SNL’

Baldwin has been impersonating the U.S. president since his election in 2016, and his “Trump” frequently appears on SNL. While the actor has said numerous times that he’s retiring his Trump impersonation, he still seems to be going strong.

(You can watch a brief clip of Baldwin on Howard Stern, top.)