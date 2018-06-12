Redmond O’Neal, son to Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal, charged with attempted murder

Redmond O’Neal, the troubled son of late actor Farrah Fawcett and her boyfriend of 17 years, Ryan O’Neal, has been charged with attempted murder in California.

Los Angeles police say the younger O’Neal, 33, randomly attacked five men during a “violent crime spree” last month. He’s been in jail since early May.

READ MORE: Don’t blame Asia Argento for Anthony Bourdain’s suicide, Rose McGowan says

O’Neal became a suspect after police investigating the crimes kept hearing the same description of the alleged perpetrator: the wanted man had red hair and many identifiable tattoos.

Along with the charge of attempted murder, O’Neal is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of brandishing a knife, one count of criminal threats and one count of battery.

The LAPD posted a list of each incident in which O’Neal is considered a suspect:

• On May 2, 2018, a male White suspect with red hair and distinct tattoos came upon a male White victim on Overland Avenue and Woodbine Street in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles. The suspect became angry after the victim appeared to look at him. The suspect then punched the victim and armed himself with a glass bottle. The suspect unsuccessfully tried to strike the victim with the broken glass bottle and fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries to his face.

• On May 3, 2018, a male White suspect with red hair, and reddish blonde facial hair, came upon a male White victim as he was exiting a convenience store in the 3400 block of Overland Avenue. The victim engaged the suspect in conversation. The suspect became angry and repeatedly punched the victim in his head and threw him to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries to his head.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert mocks Trump-Kim summit, calls G7 group photo ‘Still Life With Douchebag’

• On May 4, 2018, a male White suspect with red hair was walking near the Venice Beach Boardwalk on Speedway Avenue at Rose Avenue. A male White victim looked at the suspect, at which time, the suspect stabbed him with a knife. Initially, the victim thought that the suspect had merely “punched” him in the back. However, once paramedics arrived, the paramedics discovered that the victim had sustained a serious stab wound to the left side of his body.

• On May 4, 2018, a male White victim was walking to his car on 4th Avenue from Rose Avenue. At 8:45 p.m., several people found the victim laying in a pool of blood with obvious stab wounds to his face and upper body. Nearby video surveillance captured a male White suspect walking away from the scene shortly after the victim was found lying on the sidewalk. The victim sustained significant and serious stab wounds and cuts to his face, neck, and upper body.

• On May 5, 2018, a male White suspect with red hair and distinct tattoos became belligerent inside a coffee shop at Pacific Avenue and Windward Avenue. A male White employee confronted the suspect, at which time an argument ensued. The suspect became angry and brandished a folding knife. The suspect lunged, jabbed and threatened to harm the employee with the knife. The suspect then fled the scene.

This isn’t the first time O’Neal has had serious problems with the law; he has struggled with addiction and hard-drug use throughout most of his life. He was arrested for heroin possession in 2015 and has been in court for similar charges as far back as 2005.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson engaged after a few weeks of dating

When his mother died of cancer in June 2009, he was in a court-mandated rehab program at the time, and he inherited $4.5 million from her estate. (It’s unclear what has happened to that money since then, or how much of it remains.) It’s unknown how close he is with his father.

O’Neal is being held without bond and is facing many years behind bars if found guilty. He is expected back in court on July 10.