Stanley Cup rings stolen from AHL defenceman’s Toronto-area home

Professional hockey player Brendan Gaunce has turned to Twitter in hopes of finding his brother and sister-in-law’s stolen Stanley Cup rings.

Brendan, who plays on the Utica Comets of the AHL, issued multiple tweets on Tuesday morning, seeking the public’s assistance in locating the stolen rings.

The rings belonged to his older brother, Cameron Gaunce, and Cameron’s wife, Andrea.

READ MORE: Barrie police looking to reunite stolen jewelry with rightful owners

Cameron obtained the rings when the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2017. The defenceman, who now plays for the Syracure Crunch AHL team, discovered the rings were stolen from his Etobicoke-area home on Monday night.

Brendan said the “recognizable” Stanley Cup rings were kept in a safe, but the culprits took the entire safe out of the home.

READ MORE: Toronto house cleaner charged after allegedly stealing $25,000 worth of client’s jewelry

In an Instagram post, Andrea said the rings were of extreme sentimental value and asked for them to be returned to either them or the police. She requested for anyone with information to contact authorities and to bring awareness to the stolen items by sharing her post.

1/2 Last night, my brother and sister in laws Stanley Cup rings were stolen. They were being kept in a safe, yet that didn’t stop the culprits from taking the entire safe out of the house. They are clearly recognizable objects, so if anyone has any knowledge or see’s any info… pic.twitter.com/KLoTFPMWC2 — Brendan Gaunce (@BrendanGaunce16) January 22, 2019