December 21, 2018 3:19 pm

Barrie police looking to reunite stolen jewelry with rightful owners

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are looking to reunite stolen jewelry with its rightful owners.

According to Barrie police, jewelry believed to have been stolen during a recent break-and-enter has been recovered. Officers would now like to return them to the rightful owners.

Officers say the owners may not know they were the victims of a break-in and the incident may not have been reported to police.

Police are urging owners of the jewelry or anyone with information to contact officers at kcalleja@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

