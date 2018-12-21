2 suspects charged after police seize drugs, cash during RIDE stop in Innisfil

Police have charged two suspects after drugs and cash were seized during a RIDE stop in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Thursday, at around 4:30 p.m., officers conducting a RIDE check stopped a vehicle at the 9th Line and 20th Sideroad.

During the stop, officers saw what they suspected were drugs and arrested the driver and passenger. Police say they seized 11 grams of cocaine, over $25,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a baton, knife and baseball bat.

READ MORE: Barrie man charged after police find driver asleep in running car in Springwater Township

According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Innisfil was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, failure to surrender insurance card, failure to properly wear a seat belt, driving a motor vehicle without a validation sticker on the licence plate and driving a motor vehicle without a valid permit.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Barrie was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, breach of probation and failure to properly wear a seat belt.

Officers say both suspects were transported to the North Division where they were released with a future court date.