Toronto house cleaner charged after allegedly stealing $25,000 worth of client’s jewelry 

York Region Police say a 27-year-old cleaner has been charged in connection to multiple thefts of clients’ homes in the Toronto and York region.

Officers said a client living in Vaughan, who hired the accused through a cleaning service, reported the jewelry missing in November.

Police said investigators believe more than $25,000 worth of jewelry was stolen during a cleaning in October.

Officers said investigators later connected the accused to numerous thefts to clients in both the Toronto and York Region and believe there could be more victims.

On Jan. 2, police arrested the cleaner in Toronto.

Anett Kiss, 27, of Toronto was charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

She has since been released on bail and will be appearing in a Newmarket court on Feb. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS