Manitoba driver throws speeding ticket out the window, gets littering ticket
A Manitoba driver tried to trash their speeding ticket in front of the RCMP officer who gave it to them – and then was promptly fined for littering.
Manitoba RCMP posted a video Tuesday showing a driver (in a very dirty car) on an unidentified highway taking their recently issued speeding ticket and holding it out the window, where it’s caught by the wind and blown away.
The driver was then issued a $174 ticket for littering. No word on whether that ticket went out the window, too.
We’d like to point out that an unreadable licence plate is also a fineable offence under the Highway Traffic Act. Also, that’s a rather pretty sky.
READ MORE: Lunch rush? Winnipeg speeder issued $1,000 ticket
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.