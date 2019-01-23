Manitoba driver throws speeding ticket out the window, gets littering ticket

A Manitoba driver tried to trash their speeding ticket in front of the RCMP officer who gave it to them – and then was promptly fined for littering.

Manitoba RCMP posted a video Tuesday showing a driver (in a very dirty car) on an unidentified highway taking their recently issued speeding ticket and holding it out the window, where it’s caught by the wind and blown away.

The driver was then issued a $174 ticket for littering. No word on whether that ticket went out the window, too.

DYK? If you throw your speeding ticket out the window, you can also be fined an additional $174 for littering under the Highway Traffic Act? Please slow down & drive safe. If you have questions about your ticket, please speak to the officer. #rcmpmb #TrafficTues #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/z8HM192Fm8 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 23, 2019

We’d like to point out that an unreadable licence plate is also a fineable offence under the Highway Traffic Act. Also, that’s a rather pretty sky.

