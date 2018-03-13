City of Winnipeg
March 13, 2018 4:59 pm

Lunch rush? Winnipeg speeder issued $1,000 ticket

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police issued a speeding ticket Tuesday for a driver doing double the posted limit on a city street.

A Winnipeg driver may be feeling sick to their stomach after a lunch-hour encounter with police Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service tweeted a picture of a speeding ticket issued at 12:42 p.m., for $979.

Police said the vehicle was pulled over near Inkster Boulevard at Groverdale Avenue.

Officers say the vehicle was pulled over near Inkster Boulevard at Groverdale Avenue – just a few blocks from an elementary school.

The ticket shows the driver was doing 141 km/hr, more than double the legal limit.

