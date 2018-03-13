Lunch rush? Winnipeg speeder issued $1,000 ticket

A Winnipeg driver may be feeling sick to their stomach after a lunch-hour encounter with police Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service tweeted a picture of a speeding ticket issued at 12:42 p.m., for $979.

Someone is going to have to put in some extra hours at work to pay off this fine. Caught going 141 in a 70km/h zone. Almost a $1,000 ticket. #justslowdown #wpstraffic pic.twitter.com/oOB3pZe22v — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 13, 2018

Officers say the vehicle was pulled over near Inkster Boulevard at Groverdale Avenue – just a few blocks from an elementary school.

The ticket shows the driver was doing 141 km/hr, more than double the legal limit.