Lunch rush? Winnipeg speeder issued $1,000 ticket

A Winnipeg driver may be feeling sick to their stomach after a lunch-hour encounter with police Tuesday.
The Winnipeg Police Service tweeted a picture of a speeding ticket issued at 12:42 p.m., for $979.
Police said the vehicle was pulled over near Inkster Boulevard at Groverdale Avenue.
Officers say the vehicle was pulled over near Inkster Boulevard at Groverdale Avenue – just a few blocks from an elementary school.
The ticket shows the driver was doing 141 km/hr, more than double the legal limit.
