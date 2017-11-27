Spike in number of drivers speeding down Winnipeg streets

Between 2014 and 2016 there was a nearly 45 per cent spike in speeding violations caught on red light cameras across Winnipeg.

33 cameras are set up in 50 spots around the city in order to catch speeders and the number of tickets issued has spiked.

In 2014, the red light cameras clocked 24,497 vehicles speeding. That number went up by almost 5,000 in 2015 to 29,366 drivers, and then 35,411 drivers in 2016.

That’s almost a 45 per cent spike.

Winnipeg police said this drastic spike in speeding violations caught on the red light cameras, is thanks to upgraded digital technology at the end of 2014.

Now officers said the cameras are more capable of seeing a clearer picture of license plates and able to catch more people violating the speed by-laws.