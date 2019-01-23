OPP investigating fire at Whitestone home after body recovered

Police are investigating after a body was recovered at the scene of a fire in Whitestone.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., officers received a report of a fatal fire at a residence in Whitestone.

Police say the home was found to be fully engulfed in flames.

During the firefighting process, officers say, a body was recovered.

According to police, officers are investigating with assistance from the Ontario Coroner’s Office and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Police say the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, but that further information will be released as it becomes available.