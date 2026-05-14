RCMP lay new charges against boy accused of threatening Manitoba school

A teenager from Rivers, Man., accused of threatening to harm students at a Manitoba high school is facing new charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested in mid-March, days after Manitoba RCMP were alerted to a conversation between him and a 15-year-old from Nova Scotia. In this conversation, the Manitoba teen “was actively discussing and planning to harm other students” at Rivers Collegiate, according to a police news release.
After the teen from Rivers was arrested on March 16, Mounties said they seized and searched his electronics.
Officers then searched two properties, confiscating additional electronics and two firearms, which the RCMP said were owned by a relative.
Get daily National news
Further investigation by the RCMP has led to the boy’s re-arrest at the Manitoba Youth Centre on Wednesday, the release said.
He was then charged with conspiracy to commit murder, counselling the offence of murder and two additional counts of uttering threats, it added.
He was already facing charges of uttering threats directed at Rivers Collegiate students.
The boy is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.
The 15-year-old from Bridgewater, N.S., who is accused of trying to plot a simultaneous attack with the Rivers teen, was also arrested on March 16 by local police.
That teen faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder and uttering threats.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.