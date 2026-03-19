‘Disbelief’ felt after school attacks prevented in Nova Scotia, Manitoba

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Communities in Nova Scotia and Manitoba are grappling with fear, uncertainty and difficult questions after police say they foiled plans by two teenagers to carry out violent attacks at schools in both provinces.

Police say the case came to light after a “concerning online conversation” between two Canadian teens was flagged and shared with authorities by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol.

Investigators allege the teens discussed plans to carry out simultaneous attacks at Rivers Collegiate in Rivers, Man., and Park View Education Centre in Bridgewater, N.S.

A 14-year-old in Manitoba has been charged with uttering threats. A 15-year-old in Nova Scotia faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder and uttering threats to cause death.

'How did we get here?'

David Mitchell, mayor of Bridgewater, N.S., said while the immediate threat has been addressed, the emotional impact remains.

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“It’s March break right now… but kids are going back next week… how do you cope with that? How are you going to adjust?”

Police say a search of a Nova Scotia home uncovered detailed handwritten plans, imitation weapons, a roughly made imitation pipe bomb and assault rifle, along with electronic devices and clothing with hate symbols and concerning comments.

Authorities have said the attack was not believed to be imminent, but there was evidence of planning.

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Mitchell added the situation is forcing broader reflection in a town not accustomed to this type of incident.

“In a small town or in a peaceful country like this, how did we get here?” he said.

'Huge gaps in care'

For some parents, the incident underscores ongoing concerns about what children are exposed to online and the gaps in support systems.

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“What I thought as a parent, I was not shocked, which is really unfortunate,” said Megan Carbonetto, a parent of students at Park View Education Centre.

“I think it’s very tragic. I think speaks to our mental health system and how there’s huge gaps in care for kids,” Carbonetto told Global News.

One student from Rivers, Man., says he is also processing what happened, and described a lingering unease in his community.

“I was shocked. I didn’t really expect something like this to happen in a small town,” said Cole Lelond, a Grade 11 student from Rivers Collegiate. “I was in disbelief when I heard about it at the start.”

With schools already back in session in Manitoba, Lelond said the close call has already changed the ways students and teachers are approaching their daily routines.

“Everyone is just more cautious and careful with their surroundings.”

Officials say supports will be in place for students returning to school, as communities begin to recover.

Mitchell said he is encouraging Bridgewater residents to seek help and have open conversations.

“I’m a big supporter of people talking to others and getting mental health support. And so I want to make sure that the community knows those resources are there.”

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The incident is also raising questions about school safety measures and whether more needs to be done.

“So how do we protect our kids?” Mitchell said. “And is that really where we are in the country?”

Schools prepare for students' return

The Schoolboards for both schools said they will be offering extra support for staff and students.

The schoolboard for Park View Education Centre said the school is safe for students to go back to and will be providing additional resources during this time.

“We know this arrest has raised questions and concerns within the school community, including students who may feel unsafe at school,” South Shore Regional Centre for Education said in a statement to Global News.

“Staff from SSRCE, including school psychologists, will be at the school next week for any student who needs support. Our School Safety Resource Officer will also be supporting the school when students return from March Break.”

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The superintendent of the Rolling River school division also said they are focused on the safety and wellbeing of the students and staff by working with RCMP and providing added supports.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and at this stage, the two teens are the only individuals believed to be involved.

–with files from Heidi Petracek and Aaron D’Aandrea