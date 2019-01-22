Crime
January 22, 2019 4:40 pm

Police investigating 2 deaths in Collingwood

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

WATCH: Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in the residential neighbourhood of Georgian Blue.

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP say an investigation is underway after an incident resulted in the deaths of two people in Collingwood.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the Georgian Blue area, formerly known as Matthew Way.

The OPP central region crime unit and OPP forensic identification services are assisting investigators, and officers are reminding the public to be vigilant of their surroundings and personal safety at all times.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

