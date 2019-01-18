Police investigating after overnight break-ins reported at 3 Collingwood businesses

Police are investigating after three break-ins were reported at businesses in Collingwood, Ont.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, sometime on Friday morning between 12:30 a.m., and 2 a.m., two businesses on First Street were broken into.

Officers say another business on Third Street was also broken into.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).