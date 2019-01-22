Former babysitter charged with alleged historical sexual assaults of child under 10

A 23-year-old Kingston man has been charged in connection with the historical sexual assaults of a child he once babysat.

Kingston police say the the accused was around 12-years-old when he first began sexually assaulting a child, who was under 10-years-old at the time of the first alleged sexual assault. The abuse went on for a number of years, according to Kingston police.

A Kingston police news release says the man turned himself in on Jan. 18 after a police investigation into the historical sexual assaults.

Police say they considered charging the man as a youth, but taking into account the seriousness of the alleged crimes, they decided to charge him as an adult.

The unidentified man is charged with invitation to sexual touching under 14 years of age, sexual interference with a person under 14 years of age and sexual assault. The suspect was released from custody pending a future court date.