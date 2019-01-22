Montreal elementary school students treated by paramedics after reporting weird odour

At least 23 elementary students and a teacher are being evaluated Tuesday afternoon by paramedics after reporting a strange odour at École Saint-Octave in Montreal’s east end.

Valérie Tremblay, the spokesperson for Urgences-Santé, said the incident is not linked to a carbon monoxide leak and the school in Pointe-aux-Trembles has not been evacuated.

“We just treated nausea and minor cases,” she said.

Tremblay said every person has been treated on site and there is no need to transport them to the hospital.

Montreal firefighters are also at the scene to help ventilate the site.

The weird smell could be coming from a nearby refinery, according to Tremblay.

“It’s maybe a refinery. We don’t know,” she said.