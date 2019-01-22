NFL to investigate report that laser was pointed at Tom Brady during AFC championship

The NFL will investigate reports that a laser was pointed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City’s KMBC captured footage Monday of a green dot flickering around Brady’s face at various points throughout the game. In addition, the station’s cameraman reportedly discovered the light being flashed on plays twice in the fourth quarter.

According to KMBC, the laser pointer was spotted when Brady was taking a snap on the play before handing off to Sony Michel.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

An NFL spokesman told the Boston Herald the league was looking into the incident, but “it didn’t affect the game, as far as we know.”

The Kansas City Police Department told the Herald they haven’t seen incidences of laser pointers at the stadium before.

“We’ve had some issues of lasers around the airport, but not at the stadium,” Sgt. Jacob Becchina, spokesman for the Kansas City police department, told the Herald. “We will investigate, though, if we receive a police report.”

A Patriots spokesperson also told the Herald that the team had “no comment,” but is aware of the report.

The laser was not picked up by CBS, which broadcasts the game.

The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime and will advance to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.