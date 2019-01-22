Woman robbed at knifepoint in parking lot after leaving work: Nova Scotia RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an incident that saw a woman allegedly robbed at knifepoint in the parking lot of her place of employment on Monday.

Police say that at 6:24 p.m., a woman was leaving a business on Veteran’s Drive in Pictou, N.S., with the day’s deposits.

As she got into her vehicle — and before she closed her car door — a man allegedly grabbed the door, approached her, pointed a knife at her stomach and told her to give him the money.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP travel to Yukon to ‘retrieve’ man who skipped court on serious offences

The employee gave the man the bag and he fled the area on foot, according to police.

Police say no one was hurt and there were no witnesses in the area of the alleged robbery.

The Mounties say the man is described as approximately six-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with a zipper in the front and fur lining on the hood.

At the time of the alleged robbery, his hood was up and the suspect was wearing a mask that covered the lower half of his face, police said.

An RCMP K9 unit attended the scene but was unable to locate a suspect.

WATCH: Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-755-2121 or to call Crime Stoppers.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.