N.S. RCMP travel to Yukon to ‘retrieve’ man who skipped court on serious offences

RCMP officers from Nova Scotia travelled to the Yukon recently to “retrieve” a man who failed to show up for court on serious offences.

“You can run, but you can’t hide from the long arm of the law,” RCMP titled their news release.

According to police, 54-year-old Larry Beverly Crouse of Lunenburg, N.S., was charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg per cent from an incident in July 2018. Crouse had been stopped on an ATV on a trail on Hwy. 10 in New Germany, N.S. He was supposed to appear in court on Aug. 29, 2018 for those charges.

He was also charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats following an incident on Aug. 25, 2018. A person had called police to report being assaulted and threatened by Crouse. He was charged, remanded into custody and released with conditions. He was supposed to appear in court on Oct. 31 for those charges.

In both cases, he did not show up to court.

Lunenburg District RCMP say their investigation revealed Crouse was in Whitehorse. Officers there arrested Crouse and he was turned over to Lunenburg RCMP, who travelled to the Yukon to get him.

Crouse is now in custody in Nova Scotia and will be back in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Jan. 30. In addition to the charges he was already facing, he now faces charges of failing to attend court and failing to comply with conditions.