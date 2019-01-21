Miles Brackenbury says being a Queen’s Gael is a dream come true

The Queen’s University cross country program is thrilled to have Miles Brackenbury join the team.

The high school track star at Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute has signed a letter of intent to stay at home and run for the Gaels in U-Sport competition.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” said the talented 17-year-old.

“There were a number of schools in the running, but in the end, Queen’s was my No. 1 choice,” added Brackenbury, who has won 16 Eastern Ontario championships over the course of his high school career. He has also competed in cross country and a number of track and field events.

Brackenbury wanted to be a part of a winning tradition at Queen’s. In 2018, the Gaels won the Ontario University Athletics ladies title, and the men came in second place.

“Our goal is to recruit the best talent in the region,” said longtime cross country coach Brant Stachel.

He coached Brackenbury in high school and is thrilled with the student-athlete’s decision to attend Queen’s.

“Miles has tremendous character and ability,” said Stachel.

“He will be a leader on this team. He listens and he learns. He was the third ranked under-18 steeplechase runner in Canada last year. He missed making the national team by the slimmest of margins. We’re ecstatic to have him join our program.”

Brackenbury knows the pressure to succeed will be immense, but he looks forward to the challenge.

“I’ve got big goals over the next five years, and this is where I want to pursue those goals. I know there will be pressure, but that pressure will only make me a better runner,” he said.

Brackenbury still has another year of high school competition and hopes to win a gold medal for KCVI this June at the Ontario championships at Alumni Stadium on the campus of the University of Guelph.

Brackenbury also looks forward to the 2019 U-Sport cross country championships to be held in Kingston this November on Fort Henry Hill.