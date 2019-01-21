Baby found safe after vehicle stolen in northeast Calgary

Calgary police say a six-month-old baby is safe after the vehicle it was in was stolen on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called at about 2:25 p.m. for reports a car was stolen from the Sunridge Professional Building with a baby inside.

Police said the vehicle was dumped shortly after in the 2600 block of 32 Street N.E. and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The child was safely found inside.

Officers arrested the suspect after a short foot pursuit, police said.