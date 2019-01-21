Crime
January 21, 2019 5:45 pm

Baby found safe after vehicle stolen in northeast Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

FILE: Calgary Police Service logo.

Dani Lantela/Global News File
A A

Calgary police say a six-month-old baby is safe after the vehicle it was in was stolen on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called at about 2:25 p.m. for reports a car was stolen from the Sunridge Professional Building with a baby inside.

READ MORE: 1 in custody after police vehicle stolen in Calgary

Police said the vehicle was dumped shortly after in the 2600 block of 32 Street N.E. and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The child was safely found inside.

Officers arrested the suspect after a short foot pursuit, police said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Baby in stolen car
Baby in stolen car Calgary
Baby safe after car stolen Calgary
Calgary baby in stolen car
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
Car stolen baby inside
Crime
Stolen Car Calgary

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.