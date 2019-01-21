5,000 N.S. Power customers left in the dark after alleged theft of copper wire in Spryfield

More than 5,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were left in the dark on Monday afternoon as crews worked to repair damage at one of the company’s substations.

Officials with Nova Scotia Power say that someone broke in and stole copper wire from a substation in Spryfield, forcing crews to make emergency repairs on Monday.

Today crews made emergency repairs at our Spryfield substation after someone broke in and stole copper wire. These crimes endanger thieves & the workers who maintain the sites. Thanks to customers for their patience as we safely made repairs. — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 21, 2019

“These crimes endanger thieves & the workers who maintain the sites,” Nova Scotia Power wrote in a tweet.

Power has since been restored and police are investigating the incident.