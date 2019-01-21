5,000 N.S. Power customers left in the dark after alleged theft of copper wire in Spryfield
A A
More than 5,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were left in the dark on Monday afternoon as crews worked to repair damage at one of the company’s substations.
Officials with Nova Scotia Power say that someone broke in and stole copper wire from a substation in Spryfield, forcing crews to make emergency repairs on Monday.
READ MORE: Copper wire stolen from quarry worksite in western New Brunswick
“These crimes endanger thieves & the workers who maintain the sites,” Nova Scotia Power wrote in a tweet.
Power has since been restored and police are investigating the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.