Halton police arrest man suspected in months-long theft spree

Halton Regional Police have arrested a man who is wanted in connection with nine alleged thefts over the past four months.

Investigators say offices and businesses in Oakville were targeted over the course of the alleged crime spree.

Police say the suspect took items such as cash boxes, cellphones, employee purses and other personal items and, in some cases, used stolen credit cards across the Greater Toronto Area.

Kenneth Levy, 32, of Mississauga, has been charged with four counts of theft under $5,000, six counts of fraud under $5,000, six counts of unauthorized use of credit cards and seven counts of failure to comply with probation.