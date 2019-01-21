Crime
January 21, 2019 12:45 pm

Second person charged in Regina’s 6th homicide of 2018

By Web Producer  Global News

Regina Police Service have charged a second person in connection to a 21-year-old man who was killed on Oct. 24, 2018.

Regina Police Service has charged a second person in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man on Oct. 24, 2018.

A 22-year-old man is already facing charges for the homicide and now Desiree Morin-Jim, 18, is facing second-degree murder charges.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue on Oct. 23 where Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane, 21, was brought to hospital by EMS with serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

The continuing investigation by police led to the arrest of Morin-Jim. She made her first court appearance on Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Police are still working with the Saskatchewan coroner’s office to fully clarify the circumstances surrounding Lane’s death.

