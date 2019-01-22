Regina police charge 3rd person in 2018 homicide

A third person has been charged in connection with Regina’s sixth homicide of 2018.

This investigation began on the night of Oct. 23, 2018, when Regina police were called to an incident involving an injured 21-year-old man in the 2800-block of Sinton Avenue.

READ MORE: Second person charged in Regina’s 6th homicide of 2018

Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane, of Regina, was taken to hospital where he passed away the following morning.

The homicide investigation led to the arrest of Kayle David George, 27, on Jan. 21. The Regina man is facing a second-degree murder charge and appeared in provincial court on the morning of Jan. 22.

Austin Thomas Yates, 22, and Desiree Morin-Jim, 18, are facing the same charge in connection to the homicide.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this death in conjunction with the Saskatchewan coroner’s service.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.