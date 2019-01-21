Monctonian doesn’t let wheelchair stop him from using snow blower to clear his driveway

Winter has always been a bit of a challenge for Guy Grand-Maison of Moncton.

Born with a disability, Grand-Maison uses crutches or a wheelchair to get around, but he doesn’t let that stop him from using a snow blower to clear his own driveway.

“You can do everything if you want to,” he said.

Grand-Maison’s wife, Chantal, captured a video of her husband clearing out his yard following Sunday’s storm.

Chantal, who is a physiotherapist, said she was inspired by her husband’s ability to push through his challenges.

“I always encourage him to do more and to keep challenging himself,” she said.

Chantal says that when her husband was unhappy with the service from his snow removal contractor, he grabbed the blower and did it himself.

When asked why, Grand-Maison jokingly said: “Because it snowed.”

Grand-Maison said he never imagined or expected that after his wife posted the video to on social media, he would become an inspiration for others.

Grand-Maison, who tends to be a little shy, has been taken back by all the attention and has become a local celebrity.

“I am just opening my driveway, that is all I am doing. That’s it,” Grand-Maison said.

He says this is just the way he was brought up — when something needs to be done, you do it.

“My mother and my father showed me that,” Grand-Maison added.

But it is proving to be a big deal for a lot of people who have seen and are now sharing the video, which is serving as an inspiration for others with different abilities and those who let winter get them down.