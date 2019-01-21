Man skates through Tim Hortons drive-thru after nasty winter storm in Saint John, N.B.

After a winter storm that left Atlantic Canada covered in snow and ice on Sunday, one man in Saint John, N.B., decided to make the best of the inclement weather.

Cory Hamilton was the centre of attention on Monday as he skated through the city, even as other residents continued to dig out.

“I haven’t done this my whole life,” he told Global News.

“I’ve played hockey my entire life but have never been able to skate up the streets.”

Plunging temperatures have caused slush and pooling water in Saint John to freeze, making the city into a makeshift ice rink.

It’s an experience that Hamilton revelled in.

“It’s like being a kid again out here,” he said.

Hamilton even made a trip through the Tim Hortons drive-thru, grabbing coffee and hot chocolate for his family.

—With files from Silas Brown