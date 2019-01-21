18 hours on a cold plane — United passengers chronicle being stranded in Newfoundland

A New Jersey flight to Hong Kong made an unexpected stop in Canada on Saturday night — and that unexpected stop lasted several hours longer than planned.

United Airlines flight 179 from Newark, N.J., departed just after 3 p.m.

At 10 p.m. local time, the plane stopped on the tarmac of Newfoundland’s Goose Bay Airport due to a medical emergency.

After the passenger was taken by medical staff, the plane was supposed to continue its journey, but one of the aircraft’s doors wasn’t closing.

United Airlines spokeswoman Natalie Noonan said the door likely froze due to the bitterly cold weather.

Noonan said the Boeing 777’s 250 passengers weren’t able to get off the plane because there were no border officials working overnight.

The passengers stayed on the plane for a gruelling nearly 18 hours.

Sonjay Dutt, a professional wrestler who was travelling to an event in China, chronicled the incident on Twitter.

Dutt explained that the open door — and below -30 C weather — made the wait even more uncomfortable. The plane was also low on food and other supplies.

Several other plane passengers tweeted similar frustrations, some criticizing United for a lack of communication during the ordeal.

hey @united have been stuck on the tarmac in goose valley, newfoundland and labrador for 8 hours. 5 hours ago we were told a rescue plane was on its way from newark to save us. 5 min ago we were told the rescue plane hasn’t even left yet. — Rébecca Ausseil (@rcausseil) January 20, 2019

Nearing 8 hours of sitting in a @united plane on a tarmac in Newfoundland and Labrador, waiting for the supposed “rescue plane” to arrive. But Google Maps tells me I could walk to New York in about 20 days, so keeping that option on the table — Steven Lau (@unoslau) January 20, 2019

A Twitter account called “SAVE UNITED 179” was started early Sunday morning, posting updates and retweeting stranded passengers.

It's so cold out here….. #UA179 — SAVE UNITED 179 (@United_179) January 20, 2019

After 10 hours stuck on the plane, Dutt explained that officials brought passengers coffee and doughnuts from Tim Hortons. Passengers were allowed off the plane in small groups to stretch their legs in the customs area.

At the 14-hour mark, another plane arrived, which took the passengers back to Newark after failed repair attempts.

Four @united tech ops workers trying to fix the right wing emergency exit door of #UA179. A planeful of people is hoping they have better luck than the last set of mechanics and pilots who tried hours ago @United_179 pic.twitter.com/PlC41Rh7qp — Steven Lau (@unoslau) January 20, 2019

Finally got off plane, got on a bus and now waiting to be taken to new rescue plane to fly back to Newark. 16hours since we landed in Goose Bay. pic.twitter.com/nBb0zKwOba — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 20, 2019

Dutt tweeted hours later that the plane had landed back in New Jersey at 6 p.m. local time. He would not make it to the event for which he was flying to Hong Kong.

To end this thread, I just landed back home in VA.

I’ll miss the EWE show in Macao on Tuesday. My apologies to those fans coming out for this debut event.

I landed in Goose Bay 25hours ago last night after flight diverted. Now, home to my bed. Wow. Thanks for following along — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 21, 2019

Dutt said he’s a frequent flyer with the airline and will be looking for answers once he gets back.

“This is unacceptable at all levels,” he said.

In response, Noonan said the company did “everything they could” to make sure the passengers were as comfortable as possible.

United will be providing the passengers compensation, including refunds and vouchers.

—With files from the Canadian Press