Kitchener Rangers quell Owen Sound Attack

A pair of weekend wins for the Kitchener Rangers pulled the team within five points of the third-place Owen Sound Attack in the OHL’s Midwest Division.

On Sunday, the Attack were in Kitchener as the Rangers came away with a 5-3 victory.

Greg Meireles led the charge for Kitchener as he recorded a hat trick while also setting up another goal.

He had the game’s opening goal as well as the game-winner and the insurance marker.

Jonathan Yantsis and Rickard Hugg also scored for the Rangers while Aidan Dudas, Maksim Sushko and Cade Robinson scored goals for Owen Sound.

Luke Richardson stopped 36 of 39 shots he faced to record the victory.

On Friday, the Spitfires were in town and the Rangers dealt them a 7-4 loss.

Riley Damiani set up five goals to help the team to victory.

Yantsis had a pair of goals while Hugg, Justin MacPherson, Alexey Lipanov and Ryan Stepien also scored for the Rangers.

Cole Purboo, Jean-Luc Foudy, Luke Boka and former Ranger Chase Campbell scored for Windsor.

Richardson made 31 saves to record the win for Kitchener.