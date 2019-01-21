Sports
January 21, 2019 10:28 am

Kitchener Rangers quell Owen Sound Attack

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Highlights of the Rangers win over Owen Sound.

A A

A pair of weekend wins for the Kitchener Rangers pulled the team within five points of the third-place Owen Sound Attack in the OHL’s Midwest Division.

On Sunday, the Attack were in Kitchener as the Rangers came away with a 5-3 victory.

Greg Meireles led the charge for Kitchener as he recorded a hat trick while also setting up another goal.

READ MORE: London Knights finish perfect weekend with win over Kitchener Rangers

Story continues below

He had the game’s opening goal as well as the game-winner and the insurance marker.

Jonathan Yantsis and Rickard Hugg also scored for the Rangers while Aidan Dudas, Maksim Sushko and Cade Robinson scored goals for Owen Sound.

Luke Richardson stopped 36 of 39 shots he faced to record the victory.

WATCH: Kitchener Rangers 7, Windsor Spitfires 4

On Friday, the Spitfires were in town and the Rangers dealt them a 7-4 loss.

Riley Damiani set up five goals to help the team to victory.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers edged by Owen Sound Attack

Yantsis had a pair of goals while Hugg, Justin MacPherson, Alexey Lipanov and Ryan Stepien also scored for the Rangers.

Cole Purboo, Jean-Luc Foudy, Luke Boka and former Ranger Chase Campbell scored for Windsor.

Richardson made 31 saves to record the win for Kitchener.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
kitchener rangers
Kitchener Rangers highlights
Kitchener Rangers news
Kitchener Rangers Owen Sound Attack
Kitchener Rangers Owen Sound Attack highlights
Kitchener Rangers Owen Sound Attack result
Kitchener Rangers Owen Sound Attack score
Owen Sound Attack
owen sound attack highlights
Owen Sound Attack news
Windsor Spitfires
Windsor Spitfires highlights
Windsor Spitfires news

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.