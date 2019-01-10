Sports
Kitchener Rangers edged by Owen Sound Attack

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Kitchener Rangers 3, Owen Sound Attack 4 on Jan. 9, 2019 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound.

The Kitchener Rangers dropped a close one, 4-3, to the Owen Sound Attack on Wednesday night.

German native Manuel Alberg opened the scoring for Owen Sound with his first career goal at the 9:29 mark of the first period.

The home side doubled up their advantage six minutes later with a goal from Brady Lyle.

Johnathan Yantsis pulled the Rangers within one with his 27th of the season but just 23 seconds later Kaleb Pearson restored the Attack’s two-goal advantage. The score was 3-1 heading into the second period.

Just 1:13 into the second period, Yantsis put another puck behind Mack Guzda to close the gap again.

Newly-acquired Andrew Perrott scored for the home side 12 minutes later to lift the advantage to 4-2.

In the third period, Joseph Garreffa would net one for the Rangers at the 10:30 mark but that would close the scoring.

Guzda made the 36 saves to record the win for Owen Sound.

