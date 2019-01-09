Kitchener Rangers pick up Joseph Rupoli from Oshawa Generals

The Kitchener Rangers made their second deal in as many days, acquiring defenceman Joseph Rupoli from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for a 10th-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The Oakville native has appeared in 29 games with Oshawa this season, recording one assist.

“We would like to welcome Joseph to the Rangers,” said the team’s general manager, Mike McKenzie, in a statement. “He is a big and strong defenceman who plays the game hard and can make life difficult for opposing forwards. We look forward to having him continue his junior hockey career here in Kitchener.”

Oshawa drafted Rupoli in the fifth round of the 2016 OHL entry draft.

On Tuesday, the Rangers traded veteran forward Nick McHugh to the Mississauga Steelheads for a trio of draft picks.