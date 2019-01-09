Kitchener Rangers deal Nick McHugh to Mississauga Steelheads

The Kitchener Rangers sent forward Nick McHugh to the Mississauga Steelheads for a trio of draft picks on Tuesday.

In return for the veteran forward, the Rangers received Mississauga’s third-round pick in 2023, their either-round pick in 2020, and Saginaw’s fourth-round pick in 2019.

“We would like to thank Nick for his hard work and dedication over the last four seasons,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement. “He gave everything he had every shift and will surely be missed here in Kitchener. We wish Nick the best of luck in Mississauga.”

READ MORE: Windsor Spitfires cruise past Kitchener Rangers

Kitchener selected McHugh in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

Over his four seasons with the team, he has played in 197 games, recording 35 goals and 52 assists.

The 19-year-old appeared in 27 games this season, scoring nine goals while setting up another 16 assists.