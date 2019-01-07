Windsor Spitfires cruise past Kitchener Rangers

The Kitchener Rangers received a rude welcome on Sunday when they paid a visit to the Windsor Spitfires as the home side cruised to a 7-1 victory.

Greg Meireles was the lone scorer for the Rangers, netting his 17th of the season early in the third period.

Seven different players found the back of the net for Windsor, including Chase Campbell, who was recently let go by Kitchener.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers blank Barrie Colts

Daniel D’Amico, Jean-Luc Foudy, Mathew MacDougal, Nathan Staios, Luke Boka and Tyler Angle also scored for the Spitfires.

Windsor netminder Kari Piiroinen stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced to record the victory as Rangers goaltender Luke Richardson made 21 saves in the loss.