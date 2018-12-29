Kitchener Rangers blank Barrie Colts

Kitchener netminder Luke Richardson stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Rangers blanked the Barrie Colts 3-0.

Isaac Langdon scored in the second period for Kitchener (14-17-3) and Nick McHugh added an empty-netter with five seconds left in the third.

Kai Edmonds made 28 saves for the Colts (15-18-1).