Around The OHL: The World Juniors, a Canadian tradition like no other

It is a favourite time of year for most hockey fans, especially those living in Canada.

On this episode, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are talking world juniors. The guys are joined by Dave Bolland, who won gold with Canada during the 2006 tournament. That happens to be the last time the tournament was held in Vancouver.

Bolland shares some of his memories from that tournament, and about dealing with the high expectations of Canadian hockey fans this time of year.

They will also hear some Team Canada memories from hall-of-famer Dale Hawerchuk.

Also on the show is Amanda Suzuki, the mother of Team Canada forward Nick Suzuki. She shares some memories of what the world juniors mean to her family, and talks about how proud she is to see her son donning the red and white.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

