Entertainment
January 21, 2019 11:50 am
Updated: January 21, 2019 12:03 pm

Lady Gaga calls out Donald Trump, Mike Pence during Vegas show

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

WATCH: Lady Gaga addresses the ongoing U.S. government shutdown by calling out Trump during one of her Vegas residency shows. The singer then lays into Mike and Karen Pence for associating themselves with a school that is discriminatory against LGBTQ+ people.

A A

During her debut Jazz & Piano engagement on the Enigma residency tour in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga took the time to share some of the issues she has with U.S. President Donald Trump and his second-in-command, Mike Pence.

Story continues below

The 32-year-old halted her performance midway through the 2016 hit Million Reasons in order to address the ongoing shutdown of the U.S. government.

“There are people who live paycheque to paycheque and need their money,” she said.

“[Could] the f**king president of the United States please put our government back?” Gaga asked in front of a roaring crowd, who cheered and applauded.

The singer continued her verbal barrage, taking aim at the vice-president and his wife, Karen Pence, for associating with a Christian school that discriminates against people of the LGTBQ+ community.

Lady Gaga performs during the Enigma tour at the Park MGM Theater in Las Vegas, Nev., on Jan. 20, 2019.

Getty Images Archive

READ MORE: Lady Gaga leaves fans in awe with Vegas ‘Enigma’ debut

The vice-president has spent the week defending his wife, who just accepted an offer to return to her old job as an art teacher at the Immanuel Christian School in Virginia.

The Christian school discriminates against parents and children who are part of the LGBTQ+ community by denying their enrolment or having the power to expel those who identify with the community.

In an interview with Catholic news network EWTN, Pence defended his wife, saying: “To see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us.”

parent agreement from the institution stating that “homosexual” or “bisexual activity” does not follow a “biblical lifestyle” and will result in the termination of any student was also revealed.

Lady Gaga performs during her Jazz & Piano residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

READ MORE: Lady Gaga apologizes for collaborating with R. Kelly

During the concert, Gaga said she, too, was a Christian but that she is accepting and that she and the Pences hold entirely different views.

“I am a Christian woman,” she said. “And what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and that everybody is welcome.”

“And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: you’re wrong.” she added. “You say we should not discriminate against Christianity, but you are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

“So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there,” the Born This Way singer said.

The crowd erupted once more, and Gaga launched back into Million Reasons. 

“OK, I’m sorry,” she added. “I got upset.”

Lady Gaga poses in the press room during the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

READ MORE: Lady Gaga visits California wildfire victims at shelter

Tickets and details for the Enigma residency are available on the official Lady Gaga website.

As of this writing, there will be 26 more shows, eight of which will be Jazz & Piano engagements. The Enigma tour takes place at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nev.

Enigma Residency 2019 dates

** All Jazz & Piano engagements have been bolded **

Jan. 24, 26, 31
Feb. 2, 3
May 30
June 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15
Oct. 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26, 31
Nov. 2, 3, 6, 8, 9

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Lady Gaga
lady gaga concert
Lady Gaga LGBTQ
Lady Gaga Million Reasons
Lady Gaga on Government shutdown
Lady Gaga on president
Lady Gaga rant
Lady Gaga shows
lady gaga tour
Lady Gaga Vegas residency
Mike Pence
Million Reasons live

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.