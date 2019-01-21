Lady Gaga calls out Donald Trump, Mike Pence during Vegas show

During her debut Jazz & Piano engagement on the Enigma residency tour in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga took the time to share some of the issues she has with U.S. President Donald Trump and his second-in-command, Mike Pence.

The 32-year-old halted her performance midway through the 2016 hit Million Reasons in order to address the ongoing shutdown of the U.S. government.

“There are people who live paycheque to paycheque and need their money,” she said.

“[Could] the f**king president of the United States please put our government back?” Gaga asked in front of a roaring crowd, who cheered and applauded.

The singer continued her verbal barrage, taking aim at the vice-president and his wife, Karen Pence, for associating with a Christian school that discriminates against people of the LGTBQ+ community.

The vice-president has spent the week defending his wife, who just accepted an offer to return to her old job as an art teacher at the Immanuel Christian School in Virginia.

The Christian school discriminates against parents and children who are part of the LGBTQ+ community by denying their enrolment or having the power to expel those who identify with the community.

In an interview with Catholic news network EWTN, Pence defended his wife, saying: “To see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us.”

A parent agreement from the institution stating that “homosexual” or “bisexual activity” does not follow a “biblical lifestyle” and will result in the termination of any student was also revealed.

During the concert, Gaga said she, too, was a Christian but that she is accepting and that she and the Pences hold entirely different views.

“I am a Christian woman,” she said. “And what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and that everybody is welcome.”

“And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: you’re wrong.” she added. “You say we should not discriminate against Christianity, but you are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

“So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there,” the Born This Way singer said.

The crowd erupted once more, and Gaga launched back into Million Reasons.

“OK, I’m sorry,” she added. “I got upset.”

Tickets and details for the Enigma residency are available on the official Lady Gaga website.

As of this writing, there will be 26 more shows, eight of which will be Jazz & Piano engagements. The Enigma tour takes place at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nev.

Enigma Residency 2019 dates

** All Jazz & Piano engagements have been bolded **

Jan. 24, 26, 31

Feb. 2, 3

May 30

June 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15

Oct. 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26, 31

Nov. 2, 3, 6, 8, 9

