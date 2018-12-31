Lady Gaga leaves fans in awe with Vegas ‘Enigma’ debut

With only two shows under her belt, Lady Gaga has ensured that her debut residency at Las Vegas’ Park MGM will be a major success.

The Enigma tour began on Dec. 28 at the Park Theater and saw Gaga perform in front of more than 6,400 people. She blasted through her discography with a colourful blend of material.

Gaga’s biggest production yet — equipped with her loudest and most choreographed show ever — is turning heads. Tickets are quickly selling out, and it’s likely to result in an invitation back to Sin City in 2020.

A Star is Born fans were lucky to hear the live premiere of the Gaga-Bradley Cooper hit Shallow, which dominated the Billboard charts a few months ago.

It was a haunting performance, which had Gaga break down in tears at the end of the show.

Enigma is already being regarded as Gaga’s best tour yet. It’s her biggest spectacle so far and even makes her critically acclaimed Joanne world tour look “rather dull,” according to one Twitter user.

Entertainment Weekly called it “bizarre and beautiful.”

“Lady Gaga has always spoken in theatre and spectacle,” they wrote.

“In her stunning Las Vegas debut, her vocabulary has definitely found its perfect home.”

Gaga is known as a longtime and dedicated fan to classic rock acts such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and the legendary David Bowie.

The 32-year-old decided to treat headbangers in the crowd with her own rendition of Bowie’s 1995 hit I’m Afraid of Americans.

Unfortunately, the crowd was rather stagnant during this performance. Either Gaga fans have a little bit of studying to do or they were enticed by the sheer heaviness.

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Jeremy Renner and fellow rocker Dave Grohl were among the many “monsters” in attendance on opening night on the Enigma tour.

A video of Dion dancing along to the 2011 smash hit The Edge of Glory surfaced on Twitter. It was clear she wasn’t the only one who loved the performance.

The internet went wild for Enigma.

Thoughts on 2018? For me it was kind of a boring year where nothing happened but then @ladygaga came to the rescue with ASIB and #Enigma — Miss Lady (@misslaaaaady) December 31, 2018

Wide awake. Why can’t I just sleep in 🙈 we stayed up watched the Enigma show 🙌🏽 @ladygaga it’s amazing. — Michelle (@_Michelle_31_) December 31, 2018

I never really got into keytars. But after seeing photos of Lady Gaga ENIGMA swooping across stage as a keytar-playing cyborg, I kinda only want to play keytars forever and ever now. — Winter's Brian (@mr_elmore) December 31, 2018

Celine Dion getting her life at Lady Gaga's show pic.twitter.com/Gj7oV28kf3 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) December 31, 2018

You know what's better than that? Watching Lady Gaga's mom (blue sequin jacket) rock out to her daughter's epic performance! #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/6hSPNYVOAj — 🍂Audra Wise🍂 (@WiseAudra) December 31, 2018

Better yet, Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta, was spotted wearing a beautiful dress and rocking out to the spectacle. Diehard monsters were swooning.

Tickets and details for the Enigma residency are available on the official Lady Gaga website.

As of this writing, there will be 29 more shows, nine of which will be “jazz and piano engagements.”

Gaga’s last show of 2018 will take place on New Year’s Eve. The Enigma tour takes place at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nev.

Enigma Residency 2019 dates

** All jazz and piano engagements have been bolded **

Jan. 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, 31

Feb. 2, 3

May 30

June 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15

Oct. 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26, 31

Nov. 2, 3, 6, 8, 9

