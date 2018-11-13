Lady Gaga visits California wildfire victims at shelter

Lady Gaga had to evacuate her Malibu home due to the Woolsey fire but she took time to visit a Red Cross shelter on Sunday.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Gaga speaks to a crowd gathered at the shelter at Pacific Palisades High School.

“I’m not exactly sure when or how this is gonna hit me when it does,” she said. “What I can tell you is that I will pray for each and every one of you. You will be in my thoughts.”

She continued: “I extend my love to each and every one of you. I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone, and we have each other.”

“Share your stories and talk to each other during this time. … Let’s keep the faith together,” she said.

“Please do not discount your mental health during this time,” she said. “It is so important that you take care of what is going on in your head and in your heart, because what you feel now is going to feel very different next week, and it’s going to feel different the week after that, and the month after that, and maybe even a year [after that].”

It was reported that the Bad Romance singer spent 90 minutes at the shelter.

On Friday, Lady Gaga tweeted that she was “sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames.

She also thanked the firefighters and first responders.

“I’m so grateful I love you and god bless you to all the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting this fire. You risk your lives for us, and I’m so humbled by your bravery. You are our heroes. #WoolsleyFire,” she wrote.

The A Star is Born actress joined a long list of celebrities who have criticized Trump for blaming the fires on “gross mismanagement of the forests.”

“.@realDonaldTrump I knew this before, but you continue to make it clear you care for no one other than yourself. Mr. President show some compassion for the people of California and set an example of kindness for this country. #BeKind #Kindness #CaliforniaFire”

