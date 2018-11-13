Trending
Dave Grohl cooks up some BBQ for firefighters battling California wildfires

Nice-guy rocker and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl cooked up some barbecue for a bunch of firefighters battling the California wildfires Monday night.

Grohl stopped by fire station 68 in Calabasas, Los Angeles County to serve up some tasty grub from his newly launched Backbeat BBQ.

“To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night…thank you. It was an honour to cook for you,” Grohl said via social media.

Some 5,000 firefighters are battling blazes across the state, where more than 40 people have died as a result of the fires, with the death toll expected to rise.

The fire crew thanked the singer for the BBQ treat.

“It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters . He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent!” the station said.

