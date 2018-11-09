Kim Kardashian forced to evacuate home due to wildfire

Kim Kardashian was forced to evacuate her home on Thursday night after fast-growing wildfires spread in California.

Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share images of the fires.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on the California wildfires

The reality star told her followers that she was returning home from a trip and she rushed to pack up and evacuate her Calabasas home.

“Pray for Calabasas,” she wrote along with an aerial view of the fires. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

She posted a video of the first responders evacuating everyone from her community.

“They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes,” she said in a video which she filmed in her car.

“Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!” Kardashian later added.

On Friday afternoon, Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, tweeted “Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close.”

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

Kardashian’s sister’s, Kourtney and Khloe, also had to leave their homes.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️,” Khloe tweeted.

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

“I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires #MamaKoKo,” Khloe posted on Twitter.

I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

On Friday morning she tweeted, “F**k! The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please.”

“I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight,” Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of her car packed with bags on her Instagram story.

As of Friday morning, more than 20 million people were under red flag warnings across the California state.

According to CNN, 30,000 homes were “under threat” from the Woolsey Fire that spread in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

These are MANDATORY evacuations. Winds are picking up and the fire is very unpredictable. https://t.co/AgIFf43JVb — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018

The National Weather Service issued extreme fire danger warnings in many areas of the state, saying low humidity and strong winds were expected to continue through the evening.

Capt. Koby Johns of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection also said Friday that about 2,000 buildings have already been destroyed. He described those numbers as “very elastic.”

Johns says heavy winds continue to drive the fire but winds are expected to ease Friday afternoon, which could give firefighters an opportunity to start containing it.

—With files from the Associated Press