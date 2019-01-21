School buses cancelled across Peterborough and the Kawarthas

Many students in Peterborough and the Kawarthas are getting a long weekend.

A blanket bus cancellation was called Sunday night for all schools in the region due to the cold weather.

Schools remain open, but parents will have to figure out how to get their kids to school if they usually take a school bus.

For Monday January 21, 2019 – Please be advised that, due to extremely cold temperatures and high wind chills, and out of concern for the safety of students waiting for buses, all school transportation services Visit https://t.co/IUqpOGOD9c for further information — stsco.ca (@stsco_ca) January 21, 2019

Heads up: due to extreme cold and high windchills, all buses in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton and Muskoka for Trillium Lakelands District School Board are cancelled for Monday, January 21. Schools remain open. Stay warm everyone!! — TLDSB (@TLDSB) January 20, 2019

School Bus Notice: All bus routes for January 21st 2019 will not be running due to extreme cold weather. Schools will be open. — DurhamDSB (@DurhamDSB) January 21, 2019

FYI School buses from Toronto to far Eastern Ontario and North to Algonquin Park are cancelled today. Ottawa is the exception and they are experiencing significant delays. #YouAreNotAlone pic.twitter.com/w6xr8OfmRD — Tri-Board (@triboardbus) January 21, 2019

