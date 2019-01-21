School buses cancelled across Peterborough and the Kawarthas
Many students in Peterborough and the Kawarthas are getting a long weekend.
A blanket bus cancellation was called Sunday night for all schools in the region due to the cold weather.
Schools remain open, but parents will have to figure out how to get their kids to school if they usually take a school bus.
