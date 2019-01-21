Extreme cold warning in effect for Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of eastern Ontario, including Kingston, Brockville, Belleville and the surrounding areas.

Although the temperature is meant to drop below minus -20 C during the day Monday, with the wind chill it could feel closer to -30 C in the afternoon and at night.

Anyone else pull out the balaclava today? -Brian #ygk pic.twitter.com/Ib0QQGciBd — 96.3 BIG FM (@963bigfm) January 21, 2019

This extreme weather warning comes after a winter storm blew through the region, bringing a snowfall of over 40 centimetres and temperatures that dipped below -20 C. The snow ended midday on Sunday, but the cold intensified overnight and into Monday morning.

The extreme cold caused the cancellation of all school buses in the area, along with many other municipalities in eastern Ontario. Tri-Board, the school bus company that covers most of the Kingston region, says there is a possibility that buses may also be cancelled on Tuesday morning, since temperatures could still be cold enough to stall school bus travel.

Not out of the woods yet folks! Stand by for status on busing over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/2yg9bu4oDb — Tri-Board (@triboardbus) January 21, 2019

Environment Canada says a milder air mass will begin to move into the area on Tuesday — temperatures could reach up to -8 C.

The warm temperatures are expected to continue on into Wednesday, when there’s a possibility of reaching above zero, which in turn may cause freezing rain.

For Monday’s extreme cold weather warning, Environment Canada is warning people, especially young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter, to keep out of the cold.

The weather agency says in temperatures this low, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

They are also warning people to watch out for their domesticated animals.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

KFLA Public health have released this list of warming stations for those who need to get out of the cold weather.