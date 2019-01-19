Warrant issued for prolific offender in theft of 54-40 guitars

New Westminster police have identified an alleged prolific offender as a suspect in the theft of rock band 54-40’s guitars last year.

In an email, Sergeant Jeff Scott confirmed an arrest warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Yannick LePage.

“We are trying to find him to make an arrest in this case,” Scott told Global News.

LePage is wanted in connection with the Oct. 5, 2018 theft of some of the band’s rare and irreplaceable instruments.

Seven guitars, including a pair of Fenders, and a mandolin were stolen from the back of a U-Haul that was parked in a lot in the 300-block of McBride Boulevard in New Westminster.

The vintage guitars are worth approximately $50,000 and were taken before two of 54-40’s shows.

Five of the instruments and some electronic equipment were found on Oct. 7, 2018 when New Westminster police executed a search warrant at a Surrey public storage locker. Two acoustic guitars are still missing.

Last December, LePage made Surrey RCMP’s “holiday naughty list” – wanted for allegedly failing to comply with probation – and driving while prohibited.