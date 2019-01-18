Halifax cop who peeped into motel guests’ rooms found guilty of voyeurism

A Halifax Regional Police officer who was caught on camera peeping into the rooms of hotel guests has been found guilty of voyeurism.

Const. George Farmer, an 11-year veteran member of the force, was also found guilty of trespassing by night and breach of trust.

The charges relate to incidents at the Esquire Motel along the Bedford Highway between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3, 2017, where Farmer could be seen several times looking in the windows of rooms that had guests inside. At the time, police said the matter “is believed to have compromised the privacy of multiple victims.”

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Farmer previously admitted while on the stand that he looked into the windows of rooms at the Esquire Motel along the Bedford Highway. He also admitted to unscrewing bulbs in security lights to appear less visible.

But Farmer testified that he was there to ensure the safety of guests inside, as the motel has a “reputation for prostitution, drugs and missing children.”

In his decision handed down Friday, Judge Chris Manning said Farmer’s motive for public good is not directly relevant to the voyeurism charge. Manning also said he did not understand why Farmer unscrewed light bulbs at the back of the hotel, stating that he was putting others at risk.

Judge Manning found it was “highly relevant” that Farmer didn’t advise dispatch about what he was doing while working. He also believed Farmer wasn’t acting on reasonable grounds when he was looking into the motel windows, resulting in the guilty verdict to the trespassing by night and breach of trust charges.

Manning said even though it didn’t appear Farmer was there for a sexual purpose, it is not relevant for a guilty voyeurism charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Farmer will be sentenced in April. He had been on paid leave since his arrest.