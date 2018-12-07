Closing arguments to be heard in the case of Halifax police officer accused of voyeurism

The trial of a Halifax Regional Police officer accused of voyeurism is set to wrap up as legal teams present their closing arguments in Halifax Provincial court on Friday.

Cst. George Farmer faces charges of voyeurism, trespassing by night and breach of trust in connection with incidents at the Esquire Motel along the Bedford Highway between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3 2017.

Farmer allegedly peeped in the windows of the motel several times while on duty. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Crown alleges Farmer had gone to the motel several times during his night shifts and looked in the windows of rooms that had guests inside. At the time, police said the matter “is believed to have compromised the privacy of multiple victims.”

In November, Farmer admitted that he had looked into the windows while on duty but that he did it because of the “reputation the motel has for prostitution, drugs and missing children.”

“I was there for safety and to ensure that no one was being assaulted,” Farmer testified.

Farmer added that he never looked in the windows for a sexual purpose or to view sexual activity. He admitted to unscrewing bulbs in security lights to appear less visible, but testified that he did so to have the advantage if there were to be any criminal activity.

Farmer, who has 11 years of service with Halifax Regional Police, has been on paid leave since his arrest.

